Arsenal identify next Dybala as Sanchez replacement

With Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal now only a matter of time , the search has begun in earnest for his replacement. Cristian Pavon, the Boca Juniors striker making big waves in Argentina, has emerged as a real target for the Gunners as they look for a successor to one of the finest talents in the Premier League.



Pavon, 21, was born in Cordoba, the fertile football breeding ground that also produced Paulo Dybala. Similarly to Dybala the youngster got his start in the lower league, moving up to the Talleres first team at the tender age of 16 and making his debut a year later, months before his 18 th birthday in the second-tier Nacional B.



The youngster needed just six months to convince Boca to part with 5 million euros for his signature, having impressed greatly in the second half of the 2013-14 season with Talleres. A spell on loan with Colon further forwarded his football education, and Pavon finally established himself in the Xeneixe first team in a sterling 2016-17 campaign where he netted nine times and added 10 further assists as an ever-present in the club's Primera Division win.



“The only thing I have received are calls from agents who specialize in the purchase of contract rights,” said Pavon. “But I told them that if they have a formal offer they should speak to Boca.”



What is clear is that with superscout Sven Mislintat now in charge of their recruitment networks, Arsenal know a potential gem when they see one.