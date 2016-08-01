Arsenal identify Real Madrid star as possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez
29 March at 12:25Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is set to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current campaign. The Chile International is not willing to sign a contract extension with the Gunners and with his current deal expiring in 2018, the Gunners will be forced to sell their star winger in the summer in order not to lose him as a free agent at the end of the next campaign.
Sanchez, 28, is a long time target of Chelsea and Juventus although Don Balon claims the club in pole position to sign Sanchez in the summer is Bayern Munich. The Budesliga giants may see Douglas Costa leave the club with the Brazilian who has recently confirmed he could be leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.
With Sanchez leaving the club, Arsenal are reportedly considering signing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as a replacement for their unhappy star. Benzema has failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu this season scoring ‘only’ 16 goals in 36 appearances and the Merengues could be open to sell given that they are rumoured to be interested in the likes of Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Frenchman’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2019 and according to Don Balon he’s the number one target of Arsenal to replace Alexis.
