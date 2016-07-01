Arsenal have reportedly identified their replacement for Alexis Sanchez who is being linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester City.



The Chile star wants to leave Arsenal in the summer and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a return to Barcelona is not likely, whilst a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium could be on the cards.



The contract of Sanchez expires in 2018 and although Arsene Wenger has denied that the Chile star will be leaving North London in the summer, speculations over his future are far from being over.







If Sanchez will eventually join Manchester City, Arsenal would pounce on Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez.



The Algeria star is a top transfer target of AS Roma but the giallorossi have failed to wrap up a deal with the Foxes yet and Arsenal could enter the race if Alexis leaves this summer.



AS Roma have almost given up on Mahrez given that they have shortlisted both Juan Mata and Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez as possible attacking reinforcement.

Arsenal joining the Mahrez race would be another bad news for the Serie A giants who were hopeful to sign the Algeria star.

