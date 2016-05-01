According to Tuttosport, Arsenal will make an audacious bid to land French striker Antoine Griezmann, should Alexis Sanchez leave north London this summer. The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid frontman is set to be the biggest name on the transfer market this summer and the Gunners could enter into a fight with Manchester United to try to bring him to the Premier League.



Griezmann’s future is shrouded in mystery; reports a few weeks ago suggested that he had made a verbal agreement with the Red Devils to move to Old Trafford next season before more recent reports stated that he was now considering staying in the Spanish capital to guide his current club ahead of their move to a brand new stadium next term.



With the player having a €100 million release clause in his current deal, the Italian journal suggests that Arsenal are prepared to loosen the purse strings this summer with or without Arsene Wenger at the helm and the sale of Sanchez would see them collect around £45-50 million to boost that transfer kitty.