Sergej Milikovic-Savic who is expected to join him at The Emirates.

Reports from Italy suggest that Juventus coach Massimo Allegri is already planning for life in the Premier League if he becomes the successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. Calciomercato.com understands that the Tuscan tactician has his eyes firmly on Lazio midfielderwho is expected to join him at The Emirates.

The 22-year-old Serbian international has yet to open discussions on a new deal in the Italian capital and reports earlier this week stated that he would not be making any decisions on his future until the end of the season.



The youngster has been in great form this season and was instrumental in his side’s first-leg Italian Cup semi-final win over city rivals Roma on Wednesday evening. Allegri is a huge admirer of the player and has been monitoring his progress for some time now. It was seven suggested that he may try to take him to Turin in January but these reports turned out to be false.