Faouzi Ghoulam and Lorenzo Insigne.

A report in Tuttomercatoweb (via The Sun) claims that Arsenal are planning an audacious summer swoop on Napoli for

Italian international Insigne is now believed to be the Gunners number one target this summer and scouts were in the stands for last weekend’s surprise home defeat to Atalanta to check out the 25-year-old who has still to commit his future to his hometown club.



Contract talks between player and club have stalled once again with Insigne disappointed at not being one of the Partenopei’s top wage earners despite some scintillating performances. With clubs such as Barcelona and PSG also believed to be monitoring the situation, his name is sure to dominate the summer headlines.



Algerian international Ghoulam has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time with Arsenal’s London neighbours Chelsea known admirers. Recent reports suggested that boss Antonio Conte was keen to bring the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge next season. His versatility is a key factor; Ghoulam is adept at playing both as a full-back or in midfield and Arsenal see him as a possible successor to Nacho Monreal.