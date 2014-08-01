Arsenal had scouts watching Napoli stars Lorenzo Insigne and Faouzi Ghoulam yesterday, TWB can reveal (via B/R).

They may not have been overly impressed, the Partenopei going down at home to Atalanta, 2-0.

Insigne has had a very strong season, however, scoring eight Serie A games and adding six assists.

The 25-year-old notched another twelve goals last season, and created ten more goals.

The Neapolitan star recently opened the scoring against Real Madrid in a 3-1 Champions League Round of 16 defeat, curling in a beauty

Faouzi Ghoulam is also being targeted by Arsenal, the Algerian international being a force down the left ever since he joined from Saint-Etienne in 2013.

The 26-year-old has already made seven goals this year, three of those assists coming in the Champions League.

Insigne is the hottest of the two prospects, however, the Sun’s

Then again,

Richard Forrester claiming that the tricky Insigne was Arsene Wenger’s ‘top target’. Il Mattino (via calcionapoli1926), wrote a few days ago that Insigne had agreed to a new deal with Napoli, with only president Aurelio De Laurentiis needed to end the proceedings.

@EdoDalmonte