Arsenal interested in Stuttgart, Turkey Under-21 sensation
15 March at 10:11Arsenal are interested in signing young Stuttgart midfielder Berkay Ozcan, his agent has confirmed.
Baris Yukselsen told football.london that the Gunners are very interested in the 19-year-old, who has quickly become one of the Bundesliga II’s brightest stars, scoring twice and adding three assist.
This has been enough for a number of 'top European clubs' to scout Ozcan, who is a Turkish Under-21 international.
‘Many top clubs are interested at Berkay,’ he told football.london.
‘Arsenal has Berkay on its list, but at the moment he is focusing on Stuttgart’s resurgence.’
Arsenal could do with strengthening in the midfield department this summer after injuries to Santi Cazorla and unconvincing form from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey this season.
This seems to match with what Arsenal scout Jurgen Kost told Turkish-Football recently: he seems to be talking about Ozcan too when he says that he’s been “scouting a Turkish kid in Germany.
“I watched him 2/3 weeks ago, he plays in central midfield...I won’t give his name yet but he is very talented and we are considering signing him.”
