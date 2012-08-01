Arsenal are interested in signing young Stuttgart midfielder Berkay Ozcan, his agent has confirmed.

‘Many top clubs are interested at Berkay,’ he told football.london.

‘Arsenal has Berkay on its list, but at the moment he is focusing on Stuttgart’s resurgence.’

Arsenal could do with strengthening in the midfield department this summer after injuries to Santi Cazorla and unconvincing form from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey this season.

This seems to match with what Arsenal scout

“I watched him 2/3 weeks ago, he plays in central midfield...I won’t give his name yet but he is very talented and we are considering signing him.”