Arsenal have joined Juventus in race to sign Sassuolo starlet Lorenzo Pellegrini , according to a report of Tuttosport. The promising Italian midfielder is one of Serie A’s most talented footballers and although he’s under contract with Sassuolo until 2020, AS Roma have a buy-back clause that they can activate in the summer.The Serie A giants can take the product of their academy back to the club for​Arsenal scouts were spotted at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium to watch AC Milan’s controversial 1-0 win over Sassuolo yesterday and representatives of the Gunners are said to have kept a close eye on the product of AS Roma academy.​Juventus are also long-time admirers of thewith the Old Lady willing to make an official bid to sign him in the summer, should AS Roma fail to make his move permanent.Pellegrini has managedin all competitions with Sassuolo so far this season.