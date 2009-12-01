Arsenal join Juventus in race to sign promising Italian midfielder
27 February at 12:30Arsenal have joined Juventus in race to sign Sassuolo starlet Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to a report of Tuttosport. The promising Italian midfielder is one of Serie A’s most talented footballers and although he’s under contract with Sassuolo until 2020, AS Roma have a buy-back clause that they can activate in the summer.
The Serie A giants can take the product of their academy back to the club for € 10 million which would make impossible for Arsenal and Juventus to tempt the 20-year-old midfielder out of the Mapei Stadium.
Arsenal scouts were spotted at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium to watch AC Milan’s controversial 1-0 win over Sassuolo yesterday and representatives of the Gunners are said to have kept a close eye on the product of AS Roma academy.
Juventus are also long-time admirers of the U21 Italy International with the Old Lady willing to make an official bid to sign him in the summer, should AS Roma fail to make his move permanent.
Pellegrini has managed seven goals and five assists in 27 games in all competitions with Sassuolo so far this season.
