There could be a summer duel between Arsenal and Manchester United to land Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho. The 23-year-old Monaco star has been in impressive form this season as the club from the principality close in on the Ligue 1 title and look forward to a Champions League semi-final date against Juventus.





Fabinho has played 31 league games this season and has chipped in with eight goals from a defensive position and The Daily Star writes that performances like this has attracted interest from both United and The Gunners. There could also be competition from Italy with Napoli also now believed to be in the mix to land his signature.

The Brazilian international is under contract until 2021 but Monaco is aware that some big name clubs are waiting to prize him away at the end of the season. The journal claims that offers of around £33M should be enough to persuade the league leaders to part with the player, then it could be up to Fabinho himself where he feels his future would be best served.