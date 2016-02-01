Arsenal want Leon Goretzka, according to the latest

The Gunners have, in fact, sent an emissary to Germany to watch the

Goretzka is known for being capable of playing in multiple roles, whether it’s across the defence or in defensive midfield.

The Schalke defender’s deal runs out in 2018, but the Gelsenkirchen side was rumoured to have offered him €8 million-a-year.

Arsenal are reported to be able to compete for his signature. Bayern Munich were, in the last few weeks, reported to have reached an agreement with the 22-year-old.

Juventus were the Italian club most interested in him, though they recently signed Benedikt Howedes.

Arsenal could do with a functional defender/ midfield, one who can replace Shkodran Mustafi, who has struggled so far.

This would go some way to helping Arsenal build a more competitive side from January, when Goretzka has the opportunity to discuss a deal with any suitor, without having to go through S04.

Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool target.