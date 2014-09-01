Arsenal have entered the race for Julian Draxler, according to the latest reports, and have sent feelers to Paris Saint-Germain for the midfield maestro.

The German international is wanted by a number of elite clubs, with reports that Neymar’s arrival could force him out of the door.

Arsenal liked the 24-year-old star last season already, when he made a move to Wolfsburg, shocking many who expected him to leave the Bundesliga.

Signed for €42 million in January by PSG, Draxler has scored eight Ligue 1 and Coupe de France goals as of last season, testament to the rapid impact he has made.

Recent rumours indicated that the Parisians would be willing to let him go for €32m.

The 24-year-old starred in this summer’s Confederations Cup triumph.

write that Liverpool have expressed an interest in him, alongside Borussia Dortmund, but also that the Gunners have yet to make an offer.