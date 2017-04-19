From England: Arsenal, Kolasinac is set to join the club: the details
19 April at 23:45He was supposed to be Milan's first signing under the Fassone and Mirabelli regime but instead, Kolasinac has seemingly decided to join Arsenal. As Metro are reporting, Kolasinac has agreed to sign a 4 year deal and he is now set to become Arsenal player. The wing-back's Schalke 04 contract was set to expire this coming summer so he will be joining the Gunners on a free bosman deal if all goes as planned. With Arsenal set to let go of Nacho Monreal, the Bosnian international will be his replacement at the club.
Everton and Milan had both tried to get him over the past few weeks but in the end Kolasinac has decided to join Arsenal according to the English press. Juventus and Chelsea had both also been on the player during this past January transfer window. Kolasinac was one of the best left-back's in the Bundesliga this past season as he should be a solid add for Arsenal. Wenger's club have had a disappointing season so far as they hope to find the right players come summer time....
