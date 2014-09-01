The Europa League brings out both the best and the worst in football. One such example has occurred today in London, as the clash between Arsenal and Koln has extended beyond the pitch. Hours prior to kick off a reported 15,000 FC Koln fans had marched upon London’s streets towards the Emirates Stadium. Incidents outside the stadium forced the club to lock the gates, leaving fans waiting outside.

The reports arrives from England via The Mirror , that the kick-off of the game has been delayed by one hour due to the fan troubles. Police vans and horses have arrived to lessen the damage and prevent any situations from growing out of control. According to reports, Koln fans have been held at the bridge on their approach to the stadium, in order to keep the crowds from clashing.