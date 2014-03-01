Arsenal’s new summer signing Alexandre Lacazette makes his first start in front of the home fans in this afternoon’s second and final game of the Emirates Cup 2017. The Frenchman is joined up front by England international Danny Welbeck with number one goalkeeper Petr Cech between the posts.



For Sevilla, French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Juventus, comes into the side and Joaquin Correa, who impressed in the second-half of yesterday’s game against RB Leipzig, is on from the opening whistle this afternoon.