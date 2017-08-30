German midfielder Julian Draxler could now be the major player in the saga surrounding the future of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean international wants to leave The Emirates this summer with Manchester City looking in pole-position to grab his signature.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger however, continues to stipulate that the 28-year-old will not be sold to a direct rival in the Premier League despite City sending a delegation to Chile where Sanchez is currently on international duty.





According to The Metro , Wenger’s stance on the matter could change on deadline day if he can land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler. The 23-year-old has been told he can leave the French capital after the world record arrival of Neymar and the North London club could be ready to close out a deal for just £32M.

If this is the case, then Sanchez could be free to reunite with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at The Etihad Stadium.