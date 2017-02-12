Robert Pires has an explanation for the tension between Alexis Sanchez and the Arsenal dressing room.

The Chilean looks to be on his way out of the Emirates after the Gunners were beaten 5-1 again, especially in light of images showing El Nino Maravilla smiling after he was substituted on Tuesday night.

Reports of his being benched in this weekend’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool by Arsene Wenger haven’t helped, though Arsenal legend Robert Pires claims to have an explanation.

‘Unfortunately, Arsene Wenger made the decision to sanction Sanchez in relation to this behavior, putting him on the bench against Liverpool,’ Pires told beIN Sports

‘Unfortunately, it went wrong. The fans have to understand that if this was the case, it was because something happened.

‘It was not something serious, but it was a disciplinary penalty, quite simply.’

Sanchez has been targeted by both