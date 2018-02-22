Arsenal legend believes Wenger should decide his own fate

Patrick Vieira believes Arsene Wenger has earned the right to decide his future, amid a firestorm of criticism from Arsenal fans.



The Gunners have been on a terrible run of form in the Premier League, losing their last four encounters, but defeated Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League knockout encounter on Thursday. Arsenal, who lie sixth in the table, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, face Watford on Sunday, looking to build on their midweek result.



Vieira, who is one of the greatest players ever to play under Wenger, has sympathy for his former manager, but he believes that he should be allowed to control his own future, regardless of how bad it may get.



"I think if it's the end of the story, he'll be the first to recognize it," he told L'Equipe. "And I would still like to add that in relation to everything he has done for the club, in relation to what he has built and what he has won, he is legitimate enough to decide for himself when he will retire.



"He has the right to make this decision himself."



Vieira, himself, is gaining precious experience as a manager as he’s led MLS-side NYCFC to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons at the helm in New York.

