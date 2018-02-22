Ian Wright has taken a shot across Arsene Wenger’s bow, claiming that the Gunners need to “arrest the development of mediocrity” at the Emirates.

The former striker has always been an admirer of the Frenchman, even getting into Twitter altercations with some of Wenger’s critics, especially on ArsenalFanTV.

​But recent developments - especially this Sunday’s embarrassing 3-0 League Cup loss to Manchester City at Wembley - seem to confirm that the North Londoners are going nowhere with the Frenchman.

Signed to a new two-year deal last summer, Wenger is being increasingly challenged by both fans and pundits.

"There are excuses [from Wenger] and he is mollycoddling a team," Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live . "Whether he stays at the end of this season, I could not make a case.

"I am not sure anyone can. This development of mediocrity has to be arrested."

"I want Arsenal to challenge again, for them to sign players who will get you excited. I want someone in the boardroom who will lay it down. A few of the players are on easy street, own properties and are renting them out.

"How long would it take Arsenal to get back? It will take them a few years.”