A former Arsenal star has taken a major shot at Mesut Ozil, saying that he “doesn’t deserve to wear the shirt.”

BT pundit Martin Keown had a go at the German after Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Atletico Madrid.

Speaking after the match, the former England international said that he had not "been happy with [Ozil] for some time" and that it looked like Arsenal "had been carrying him."

"Show some drive," Keown said. "Show some energy. He's on the edge of it. It's almost like his hand's in the air -- 'Look at this group. [They] aren't as good as me.' And somebody needed to grab him a long time ago, to give him a shake and say, 'We're trying to get the ball to you. We are working for you, but you're not working for us.'

"I bet he doesn't play again this season. He'll have some emotional breakdown and won't be able to play at the weekend. I don't know how many illnesses he's had this season, but the fella is not kidding me. That is not a proper performance."

Ozil signed a new three-year deal in January, but hasn’t been on top form in England, scoring only five goals and making twelve assists in all competitions this season.