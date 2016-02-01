Arsenal legend suggests young compatriot ‘not to join’ Real Madrid

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has talked to Sky Sport about the future of Kylian Mbappe who has suddenly become the world’s most wanted winger with AS Monaco that are said to have slapped a stunning € 150 million price-tag on the 19-year-old.



A host of top European clubs are rumoured to have prepared offers to sign the talented winger in the summer with Psg, Real Madrid and Barcelona who are all in line for a summer bid.



The former France and Arsenal star, however, has suggested Mbappe the team he should not join.



“If I could give him an advice, I’d tell him that the most important thing for him in this moment is to stay at AS Monaco. He should remain there for at least one or two more seasons because he’s young and he needs to play as much as he can in order to develop.”



“He doesn’t need to go, not even if Real Madrid call him. They are a top club but he would have to much pressure there. AS Monaco is the perfect team for him right now.”

