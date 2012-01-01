Thierry Henry has expressed his opinion on the Philippe Coutinho situation, advising the 25-year-old to “follow the path of Suarez”.

“It's difficult for me to talk about [the Coutinho situation] because whenever I wanted to leave a club I just left, so I don't know what it's like having to stay with you want to leave,”

The Arsenal man himself moved to Barcelona when his star in London couldn’t have risen more, but he is not advising the Brazilian to leave. Well, not this summer, anyway.

“I would advise him to do what Luis Suarez did. He wanted to leave, we all knew, though it wasn't for the same club at the time.”

With Barcelona landing Ousmane Dembele, the Nou Camp side wants Philippe Coutinho, too. They've sold Neymar to PSG for a massive

222 million, giving them the funds to reinforce their ailing squad.

“But he came back [for Liverpool], acted professionally and had an amazing season. He [Coutinho] strikes me as a similar type of guy.

“Maybe he wants to go, but he should come back – Liverpool fans are going to love him and he loves the club.

“Come back, have a good season and see what happens next year. Follow the path of Suarez.”