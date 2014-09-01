Robert Pires claims that Arsene Wenger needs to make some changes.

The Arsenal legend spent six years at the North London club, in which he won two Premier League titles, and as many FA Cups.

“He needs to inject some youth into his staff, it’s important,”

“He loves his job. No-one can teach him anything, and I won’t.

“But football has changed, the footballers have changed, their behaviour isn’t the same, and football is getting faster and faster.

“Perhaps his entourage and he need to adapt to this new football.

“I don’t want him to leave, but he will have to inject some freshness around him”.

The scorer of 84 goals in six years at the club, the former French international is respected for his opinion.

Arsenal have begun the season poorly, losing away to Stoke and falling to Liverpool in embarrassing manner, being thumped 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp.