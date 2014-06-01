Arsenal have found a replacement for Alexis Sanchez,

With the Gunners missing out on Champions League football, they could replace the departing Chilean with Hulk, formerly of Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The former Brazilian international had been previously

Sanchez is unlikely to stay at the Emirates with no European football, but could be tempted to play for Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

The scorer of 56 goals in four seasons’ worth of Russian Premier League football, the Brazilian has netted ten goals for current club SIPG, who he joined last season.

The 30-year-old is, however, currently on £320,000 a week, something which may challenge Arsenal’s more balanced pay structure.

Hulk is known for having a powerful shot, his physical strength and his technique.