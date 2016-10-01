Miralem Pjanic to find out the possibility of him heading to the Premier League. The journal also claims that the 26-year-old has given an enthusiastic response to the question and that The Gunners are preparing a summer assault to prize him away from the Serie A champions. Wenger is believed to even be prepared to try to land the Bosnian international in January with the North London club preparing to test the waters with an audacious £28 million offer.

According to reports in The Sun , Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has spoken to Juventus midfielderto find out the possibility of him heading to the Premier League. The journal also claims that the 26-year-old has given an enthusiastic response to the question and that The Gunners are preparing a summer assault to prize him away from the Serie A champions. Wenger is believed to even be prepared to try to land the Bosnian international in January with the North London club preparing to test the waters with an audacious £28 million offer.

Pjanic arrived in Turin last summer from Roma in a move worth around £25 million and has made 20 appearances so far this season scoring six goals. Before making the switch to the champions, the former Lyon man was linked to a host of clubs in the Premier League and Wenger has made no secret of his admiration for the player. Pjanic is seen as the ideal replacement for Spaniard Santi Cazorla, who at 32 years of age, is entering the twilight of his career.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler