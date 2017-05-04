Arsenal seemed resigned to losing full-back Hector Bellerin this summer but boss Arsene Wenger already has his eye on a possible replacement.



Sebastien Corchia is the player Wenger wants to bring to The Emirates should the Spaniard decide to return to Barcelona. 26-year-old Corchia is a French international whose current club look set to miss out on European football altogether next season. The player himself has already made noises that should this happen then he will pursue his career elsewhere and North London seems to be a favourable destination.

Goal.com writes that Lille defenderis the player Wenger wants to bring to The Emirates should the Spaniard decide to return to Barcelona. 26-year-old Corchia is a French international whose current club look set to miss out on European football altogether next season. The player himself has already made noises that should this happen then he will pursue his career elsewhere and North London seems to be a favourable destination.

Corchia also has vast experience at the top level having played over 300 games in Ligue 1 and his versatility at being able to play as a full-back or an attacking wing-back, are traits that appeal to Wenger as he looks to overhaul his side ahead of an full assault at the Premier League title next term.