Arsenal has announced the full line up for the 2017 Emirates Cup which has become the annual curtain raiser to the new season held at the home of The Gunners. This year will see Sevilla, Portuguese giants Benfica and Bundesliga surprise package Red Bull Leipzig take part over the weekend of July 29-30.



The fixture list has already been drawn up as follows:



Saturday July 29 - RB Leipzig v Sevilla KO 1400 BST; Arsenal v Benfica KO 1620 BST



Sunday July 30 – RB Leipzig v Benfica KO 1400 BST; Arsenal v Sevilla KO 1620 BST