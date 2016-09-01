As the clock ticks dowm on the summer transfer window, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly planning one last shock move. The Express claims that the French tactician will attempt an audacious bid for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio who currently has a £75M release clause in his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The 21-year-old has been in stunning form at the start of the new campaign and the Spanish giants are eager to tie him down to a new deal in the capital. The player himself has made noises that he wants to figure regularly in coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans this term and Los Blancos are prepared to show their faith by offering the man from Majorca a bumper new package.

