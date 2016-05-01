Arsenal are reportedly interested in Thomas Tuchel,

The Gunners are reported to have contacted the Borussia Dortmund manager in order to find Arsene Wenger a successor.

Tuchel has done well at Borussia, despite failing to win a Bundesliga target since arriving in 2015 to replace Jurgen Klopp.

His attacking philosophy would suit Arsenal well, too.

Max Allegri of Juventus is another name being linked to the Emirates, with Arsene Wenger looking on thin ice after his side lost 3-1 to West Brom at the weekend.

Despite the Frenchman’s assertions to the contrary, there is great debate over whether he will last into next season.

These reports are in stark contrast to what the Yellow & Black’s CEO said recently, labelling the reports linking Tuchel to Arsenal as “fictional”.

Some day in May we will sit down and analyse this season. He is still under contract here for another year. That's why I don't understand all the speculation."

quoted Hans-Joachim Watzke back in February as saying that: “it is a fact that nobody from Arsenal called us. We’re talking about completely fictional stuff here.