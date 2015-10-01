Arsenal are being linked to a stunning move for Marco Asensio,

The young Real Madrid star has been playing well, but angling for more time on the pitch. With Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team after his suspension in four games’ time, Asensio is reportedly encouraging Arsene Wenger to bid for him.

Diario Gol claim that the youngster’s buy-out clause is set at

75 million, a lot lower than the astronomical sums we’ve been hearing of late.

Recent reports indicated that Real wanted to raise his clause to

Asensio has already kicked PSG to the kerb, when asked about a possible move there:

“No thank-you. I’m at a better club and I want to stay here. It’s great that Real have put their confidence in me and I want to repay their trust," he said.

€500 millio, as part of a deal that would keep the 20-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023, with a consequent pay rise from €3.5 to €4.5m until 2023.