Arsenal, Liverpool and AC Milan to face Max Meyer transfer blow?
02 February at 16:40Liverpool and AC Milan have recently been linked with signing Schalke 04 starlet Max Meyer, 22, but reports in Germany claim the talented midfielder will soon pen a contract extension with the Bundesliga side.
The contract of Meyer expires at the end of the season and Schalke have reportedly offered the player a new € 5.5 million-a-year deal.
The 22-year-old is reportedly on very good terms with Schalke’s manager Domenico Tedesco and the German paper claims the centre midfielder is tempted to sign a new deal with his club.
Liverpool and AC Milan are not the only clubs monitoring Meyer as Arsenal have reportedly scouted the Germany midfielder as well. Bild, in fact, also claims chiefs of the Gunners monitored the player during last week’s clash against Leipzig.
The player’s entourage have taken time but Meyer seems close to signing a contract extension with Schalke 04. Meyer has one goal and one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Go to comments