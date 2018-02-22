Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG target casts doubt on Atlético Madrid future
23 April at 13:05During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper AS, Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has insisted that he remains committed to the club, though admits he is unsure about what his future holds. Here is what he had to say:
“Atlético can grow. We have grown a lot and I am sure that we are not going to stop now, although it is not easy. I am sure that the club will grow and we will see what will happen with me. For the moment I am here, I have a contract until 2021. If I continue here, we will grow together and if not, the club will grow too.
“There is no news. I have the contract that I signed two years ago. No one knows what will happen, not even me. I prefer to finish the season well and I hope that it will be with a title. Then we will see, but I have a contract. I do not think of anything other than Atlético.”
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
