Arsenal & Liverpool given hope as Juve refused chance to sign Barça star
08 August at 12:09Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool are all looking for some midfield reinforcement this summer but each one of them has been linked with signing Barcelona star Rafinha.
The Brazil International had been struggling to make it into Barcelona’s starting XI during the last few campaigns but Luis Enrique did field him quite regularly last season.
Trouble is, Rafinha suffered a major ankle injury which has been forcing out of the pitch for five months.
Now that the 24-year-old is back on the pitch, Barcelona have changed their manager and could either decide to sell him or include him in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.
Rafinha is being linked with moves to Juventus and Liverpool given that both Paulo Dybala and Coutinho are top transfer target of the La Liga giants. Barcelona could add Rafinha in a player-plus cash swap deal to sign one of them but the Serie A giants have already rejected a chance to sign him.
According to our sources, Juventus refused to sign the talented midfielder a few months ago when the player was offered to the Serie A giants. Max Allegri, in fact, believes Rafinha would not settle in well in his 4-2-3-1 system and has told the club that he does not need Rafinha to improve this Juventus side even if the player had given his green light to move to Turin. Liverpool and Arsenal have one less competitor in their chase for the 24-year-old.
