Arsenal. Liverpool target could earn January loan move from Inter, says agent
20 December at 19:05The Gabigol case has another twist in store for frustrated Inter fans.
Agent Wagner Ribeiro now claims that his client could be loaned out in January, hinting at a move to Las Palmas, who have been linked with Gabigol before alongside Arsenal and Liverpool.
The Brazilian sensation has barely played 20 minutes since joining from Santos in the summer transfer window, being allowed to enter Inter’s weekend win over Sassuolo only in the 91st minute.
Agent Wagner Ribeiro has already complained before, but spoke up again today:
“In Italy, Coaches prefer older, more mature players, he told ESPN Brazil”, “I thought they could give Gabriel a chance, but nothing of the sort has happened.
“Obviously, he’s now going through a natural maturing process. He grew up in a different culture, football here is faster, but he thought he was coming to Italy to play”.
The agent also confirmed that his client was feeling the pressure of being at such a big club:
“Inter are like a national team, Gabriel feels the pressure of both the media and Brazil.
“We only want him to stay at Inter and become a starter, but he needs to be given a chance”.
“He needs to be patient, but an acclimatisation period in a smaller Italian or Spanish team is necessary, but he needs to be ready. It’s not easy to go to a smaller team, it can a big blow.
“I’m travelling to Milan in January to work out if Inter want to keep him or loan him. I don’t exclude a return to Brazil”.
