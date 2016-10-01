A star Bundesliga midfielder, the Hoffenheim man has scored two goals and made four assists in all competitions this season for the German side.

​Both Premier League sides are set to compete with Milan for the 24-year-old, and are both set to match the

We reported at the end of the January transfer window that the German international (he has two caps and one goal for the Mannschaft) has been scouted by Milan, but also that Borussia had made an attempt to sign him, only to be turned down.

Sport Bild confirm that both EPL sides want to pick up the midfielder, while Milan weren’t willing to meet the price. The 24-year-old’s current deal with Julian Nagelsmann’s side expires in 2021.

Who will end up nabbing the German international? Liverpool have already signed someone from Hoffenheim, a certain Roberto Firmino...

€32 million that Hoffenheim are asking for.