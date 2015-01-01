Arsenal loanee hints at summer return
01 March at 16:50Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny has released an interview with the Polish news website przegladsportowy.pl to talk about his future. The Poland International joined AS Roma last summer in a dry loan spell.
“I don’t which club I will playing for next season”, the 26-year-old goalkeeper said.
“London is my home. I play for AS Roma but I am an Arsenal fan. I watch their games and sometimes I’m happy, some other times I’m sad.”
“The last year and a half has not been the worst spell in my life, not at all. I have four months left here in Roma and I’m only focused on this. The better I play the most chances I have next summer. Napoli or Borussia Dortmund? Those are just transfer speculations.”
“I chose to come to AS Roma because I knew I would have had more chances to be a regular starter than at Arsenal. The next summer I will choose which club I will be joining next.”
