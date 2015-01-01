Arsenal loanee hints at summer return

Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny has released an interview with the Polish news website przegladsportowy.pl to talk about his future. The Poland International joined AS Roma last summer in a dry loan spell.



“I don’t which club I will playing for next season”, the 26-year-old goalkeeper said.

“London is my home. I play for AS Roma but I am an Arsenal fan. I watch their games and sometimes I’m happy, some other times I’m sad.”



“The last year and a half has not been the worst spell in my life, not at all. I have four months left here in Roma and I’m only focused on this. The better I play the most chances I have next summer. Napoli or Borussia Dortmund? Those are just transfer speculations.”



“I chose to come to AS Roma because I knew I would have had more chances to be a regular starter than at Arsenal. The next summer I will choose which club I will be joining next.”

