Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is planning to land Bosnian international left-back Sead Kolasinac from right under the noses of Italian giants Juventus.





The Sun reports that The Gunners are moving in on the 23-year-old after a deal to join the Italian champions collapsed on Tuesday. Wenger is looking for a replacement for Nacho Monreal and the Frenchman is hoping that the potential arrival of Kolasinac would provide stiff competition for first-team places.

Currently plying his trade in Germany with Schalke 04, Kolasinac switched from being a centre-half and holding midfielder, to full-back and has excelled under coach Jens Keller. Now Wenger believes he can convince the Bundesliga side to sell the player and bring him to the Premier League.



Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb also states that Juventus are likely to make another assault, after failing in their first attempt for the player who has now made 17 appearances for his national team.





S.M