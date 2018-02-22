Arsenal looking to beat out Juve for Atalanta star

Benfica midfielder Bryan Cristante is reportedly set to become the subject of a £27m bidding frenzy involving a host of Premier League sides.



Italian news outlet Tuttosport claims Liverpool, Arsenal, Watford, and West Ham are all interested in the central midfielder.



The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Atalanta where he has put in a series of star performances. His impressive form has been rewarded with ten goals and two assists in all competitions thus far.



Last year Atalanta finished fourth, earning them a Europa League birth, and this campaign currently sees them sitting in eighth place.



Much of their success this season can be attributed to Cristante, who made his who senior international debut for Italy in October of last year.



As well as the Premier League teams, Italian giants Juventus, as well as Roma, are also monitoring Cristante's situation.



The Italy international is expected to make his loan switch to Atalanta permanent and the Serie A side could then look to cash in immediately.

