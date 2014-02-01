Sead Kolasinac on a free-transfer. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has moved in quickly to secure the 23-year-old Schalke 04 man who was also a summer target of Juventus. #Schalke - das nächste Gerücht, welches wir hören (dieses Mal aber etwas realistischer): #Kolasinac auf dem Sprung zum FC Arsenal. #SSNHD — Dirk g. Schlarmann (@Sky_Dirk) April 14, 2017 Just days after it was reported that he had signed a pre-contract agreement, The Sun claims that Arsenal have secured the services of Bosnian full-backon a free-transfer. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has moved in quickly to secure the 23-year-old Schalke 04 man who was also a summer target of Juventus.

Having spent his entire career in the Bundesliga, the player is now set to face a new challenge in the English top-flight but despite his young age, he is now an international regular who has chalked up 18 appearances for his country.



Reports in Germany claim that Wenger was alerted to the player’s situation after he refused to sign an extension at Schalke. Despite claims in Italy that he was close to a move to Serie A champions Juventus, it now looks almost certain that he will be lining up at The Emirates stadium next season as Arsenal look to bring to an end their long wait for a Premier League title.