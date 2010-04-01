AC Milan’s DS Massimiliano Mirabelli had several meetings yesterday as the rossoneri are planning to boost their squad for the 2017/18 campaign and will have plenty of cash available to register new signings.



As we reported yesterday, Mirabelli met the agent of Papu Gomez as well as Torino DS Gianluca Petrachi who confirmed AC Milan have asked information about Andrea Belotti who is a transfer target of Manchester United and Chelsea as well.



AC Milan are also interested in signing Torino star Daniele Baselli who is the best goal-scoring midfielder for Torino this season. The Italian was chased by AS Roma last January when the giallorossi offered € 12 million to sign him.







Torino President Cairo demanded € 15 million but the player’s price-tag has further increased over the last few months.



​According to Tuttosport, several clubs have already made contact to sign the 25-year-old. Inter, Lazio and Arsenal have joined AC Milan in race to sign the talented Serie A star who, however, will be offered a contract extension soon. Baselli’s Torino contract runs until 2019.

