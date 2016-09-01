Arsenal make contact with exciting Psg midfielder over possible summer move
01 April at 13:00Arsenal are going through hard times as the Gunners have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions and are in serious danger of not qualifying for the Champions League this season. The future of Arsene Wenger is also a matter of huge interest in North London with the French manager’s contract that expires at the end of the season.
The club’s board, however, is said to have offered Wenger a new two-year deal and the French boss is now likely to extend his stay at the club.
Although a recent survey has highlighted that the 78% of Arsenal fans want Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season, reports in France reveal there could be a good news for Arsenal fans if Wenger eventually stays at the club.
According to Le10Sport, Arsenal executives have made contact with the entourage of Adrien Rabiot to discuss a potential summer move to North London.
Rabiot, 21, is a long time target of Wenger and the permanence of the French manager at the Emirates Stadium would give Arsenal more chances to sign the talented French midfielder whose contract at the Parc des Princes expires in June 2019.
