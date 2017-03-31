Adrien Rabiot. The French giants are believed to be against any sale of the 21-year-old, who has been in great form this season racking up 30 appearances and scoring three goals, but the Gunners are convinced they can thrash out a deal and bring him to North London this summer.

According to French portal Le10Sport (via Inside Futbol) Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. The French giants are believed to be against any sale of the 21-year-old, who has been in great form this season racking up 30 appearances and scoring three goals, but the Gunners are convinced they can thrash out a deal and bring him to North London this summer.

This is not the first time that the Premier League side has been linked with the youngster after boss Arsene Wenger tried to grab his services ahead of the current campaign. With his own future set to be decided in the coming days and a proposed two-year extension waiting to be signed, the French tactician will almost certainly open the track towards Rabiot should he remain in place at The Emirates.



With PSG after high-profile targets of their own this summer, club bosses may decide to off-load the player to fund their quest to bring in reinforcements of their own.