Latest reports suggest that Arsenal have joined the race to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans. The 29-year-old was the subject of interest from The Gunners last summer and after their poor start to the new campaign; boss Arsene Wenger is ready to make another move.



According to The Telegraph, current favourites to land the Northern Irish international, Manchester City, are ready to make a third offer of £30M today for the former Manchester United man but with Arsenal making enquiries on Monday evening, it could be a two-horse race all the way up to Thursday’s deadline.



Another club recently linked with his services, Leicester City now look to be out of the running having had a £21M rebuffed by Albion with the club from the Black Country holding out for £30M price-tag they have placed on Evans.

