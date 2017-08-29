Arsenal make a late move for ex Red Devil defender
Latest reports suggest that Arsenal have joined the race to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans. The 29-year-old was the subject of interest from The Gunners last summer and after their poor start to the new campaign; boss Arsene Wenger is ready to make another move.
According to The Telegraph, current favourites to land the Northern Irish international, Manchester City, are ready to make a third offer of £30M today for the former Manchester United man but with Arsenal making enquiries on Monday evening, it could be a two-horse race all the way up to Thursday’s deadline.
Another club recently linked with his services, Leicester City now look to be out of the running having had a £21M rebuffed by Albion with the club from the Black Country holding out for £30M price-tag they have placed on Evans.
With Manchester City also understood to be closing in on Arsenal midfielder Alexis Sanchez, The Telegraph writes that we could have a situation where Pep Guardiola’s side allow Evans to go to The Emirates so they can secure the Chilean international’s services.
