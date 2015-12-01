Andrea Belotti. The journal claims that the Gunners have tabled a £43 million bid for the 23-year-old Torino frontman, who has set Serie A on fire this season with some devastating displays.

Belotti has been linked with a number of top European clubs with Chelsea and Barcelona also believed to be vying for his signature. Arsenal are set to undergo a major summer overhaul and have reportedly made Belotti one of their top priorities.

Torino President Urbano Cairo has already stated that he is in no hurry to off-load his star player but knows it’s unlikely that he will be able to hang on to the player who currently leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 22.



Recent reports suggested that the player had already spoken to Barcelona chiefs about making his “dream” move but the North London side remain convinced they can persuade him to head to the Emirates this summer.