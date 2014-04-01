Arsenal & Man City defenders set for stay as Inter announce deal for promising centre-back

No secret Inter have been trying to sign both Eliaquim Mangala and Shkordan Mustafi in the last few days but the nerazzurri have failed to reach an agreement to sign them both and their director of football Walter Sabatini has confirmed that Inter have basically retired from the race to sign the Gunners and Citizens defenders.



“A new defender? He may not arrive, stocks of Vanheusden are raising right now.”

Who is Vanheusden? He is a product of Inter academy. The Belgian 18-year-old had been training alongside Inter senior team during the summer and Spalletti will promote him to senior team if the club fail to sign any other centre-back in the last few hours.



The nerazzurri, however, have announced the signing of another promising centre-back who, however, will only join Inter in 2019.



“Inter have announced the signing of Alessandro Bastoni, 18, from Atalanta”, Inter stated through their official website. The player will remain out on loan at his current club for the next two years.”



Bastoni is regarded as Mattia Caldara’s heir. The latter will join Juve on a permanent deal next summer.

