Arsenal & Man City face transfer blow as Juventus wonderkid signs first professional contract
06 March at 14:53Juventus wonderkid Moise Kean has signed a contract extension with Juventus. The 16-year-old striker is one of the best products of the Old Lady’s academy and his agent Mino Raiola is said to have found an agreement with Beppe Marotta over the player’s first professional contract.
Kean is a transfer target of Manchester City, Arsenal and Ajax but his new deal should warn off the interests of the European giants who would have signed the U17 Italy International on the cheap given that he had yet to sign his first professional contract with Juve.
Ilbianconero, however, reports that despite the agreement, Juventus won’t announce the player’s contract extension. This is, in fact, the club’s policy when it comes to renewing contracts of youth players. Juventus do not announce contract extensions of young footballers playing in their academy and Kean makes no exception despite being the first millennial to have made Serie A and Champions League debut. Kean's new deal expires in June 2020.
