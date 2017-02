Arsenal and Manchester City target Steven N’Zonzi has just signed a new contract with Sevilla and that’s no good news for both Premier League clubs that have set sights on the former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers star.N’Zonzi is imposing himself as one of Europe’s most talented midfielders, given his ability to match quantity and quality in the middle of the pitch. Juventus had emerged as possible contenders for the French midfielder as well, but the Old Lady is said to have madeN’Zonzi’s new Sevilla deal is set to expire in June 2020 and, according to Marca, the 27-year-old midfielder has agreed a new. Despite his recent contract extension, both Arsenal and Manchester City can still afford to sign N’Zonzi in the summer.