Arsenal, Man City target signs contract extension with improved release clause
02 February at 16:40Arsenal and Manchester City target Steven N’Zonzi has just signed a new contract with Sevilla and that’s no good news for both Premier League clubs that have set sights on the former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers star.
N’Zonzi is imposing himself as one of Europe’s most talented midfielders, given his ability to match quantity and quality in the middle of the pitch. Juventus had emerged as possible contenders for the French midfielder as well, but the Old Lady is said to have made N’Zonzi compatriot Corentin Tolisso her priority target for the summer transfer campaign.
N’Zonzi’s new Sevilla deal is set to expire in June 2020 and, according to Marca, the 27-year-old midfielder has agreed a new € 40 million release clause. Not a huge improvement from the player’s previous release clause included in his last Sevilla contract that was set to € 30 million. Despite his recent contract extension, both Arsenal and Manchester City can still afford to sign N’Zonzi in the summer. Chelsea were also said to be interested in signing the Frenchman during the previous transfer window although the Blues' interest in the talented midfielder seems to have cooled.
