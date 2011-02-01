Arsenal-Man Utd: latest team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United will be hoping Ashley Young will continue his heroics from the midweek win over Watford. Their opponents Arsenal beat Huddersfield 5-0 at the Emirates. The fixture is poised to be a great game and many are wandering which United side will Mourinho put out.



Team News:

Nemanja Matic may miss the clash after he suffered a muscular problem midweek. Marouane Fellaini is a doubt with a knee injury. Young and Martial are set to start after impressive displays midweek.



Alexandre Lacazette may miss the fixture due to groin injury he suffered in the midweek thrashing over Huddersfield. Giroud is set to start in his replacement whilst Alex Iwobi also return for the fixture.



Probable starting line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Lingard, Lukaku



Arsenal (3-4-3): Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac, Ozil, Giroud, Sanchez





Farhad Hussain