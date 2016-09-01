Arsenal, Man Utd ready to swoop for disappointed Italian

Arsenal will make a 45 million euro offer for Juventus star Daniele Rugani with Manchester United also keen on the Italian centre-back. The Gunners want to take advantage of the Old Lady's reluctance to fully integrate Rugani at this stage into the starting line-up on a permanent basis.



Max Allegri benched Rugani after the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria in November and the 23-year-old could now seek a move away with incoming January offers from the Premier League giants, report Il Posticipo.



If Mehdi Benatia maintains his form, Juve may be forced into a sale without the ability to offer first team football to a player now beginning to demand a starting role as he enters the prime of his career.



Italian media sources have consistently linked the Italian international with a move to the Gunners over the past couple of seasons, but the 23 year old’s decision to sign a new contract in December last year, briefly put to a stop to rumours that a switch to the Emirates was on the cards.



Additionally, he has strongly been linked to Old Trafford as Manchester United have been monitoring his situation.



Rugani is seen by many as the long term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, but he has struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven under manager Allegri. This season he has started eleven matches but he has been benched since the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria in mid November.