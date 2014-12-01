Andre Silva. The journal reports that both clubs had scouts in the crowd at the Estadio Dragao on Wednesday evening as Porto took on Juventus in the Champions League.

Unfortunately, they will not have had much opportunity to see the 21-year-old in action after he was sacrificed by coach Nuno Espirito Santo when Alex Tello was dismissed during the first-half of a fiery encounter which the Italian’s eventually won 2-0.



Despite this, the Portuguese international, who is valued at around €50 million, is reportedly a possible summer target for both clubs as well as Chelsea and Manchester City. The youngster has been in scintillating form this season having scored 13 league goals for the club after having broken into the first-team at the start of the campaign as the club mounts a title challenge to current champions Benfica.